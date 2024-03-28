UNICEF’s delegation calls on KP CM, discusses matters of mutual interest

A delegation of UNICEF headed by Abdullah Fadil, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at Chief Minister's House on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) A delegation of UNICEF headed by Abdullah Fadil, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at Chief Minister's House on Thursday.

During the meeting they discussed matters of mutual interest with special focus on public welfare activities being carried out in the province with the assistance of UNICEF. Prospects for further expanding mutual cooperation and partnership between UNICEF and the provincial government were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that UNICEF is playing an important role for the public welfare in the province. He said that incumbent provincial government also intends to further enhance and expand this partnership to some other sectors including upgradation of schools, supply of clean drinking water, sewerage, solarization of schools, Madaris, tube wells and deserving households in the province.

Touching upon the priorities of his government regarding development of newly merged districts, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially merged areas had been affected badly during the war against terrorism. That’s why he said that the provincial government expect special cooperation from its development partner for providing relief to people of newly merged districts

He made it clear that fast track development of newly merged districts is the priority area of the provincial government adding that, despite the numerous challenges and difficult financial situation, special efforts are being made for this purpose; and that's why the government also need special cooperation from international donor agencies and developmental partners in this regard.

Expressing his views on this occasion, Abdullah Fadil said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a priority destination of UNICEF for its public welfare activities, as it is already working with the provincial government in education, health, public health engineering and other important sectors.

“UNICEF is the provincial government's largest partner in the polio eradication Programme,” he remarked and added the UNICEF will continue its cooperation with the provincial government in a better way.

Provincial Ministers Zahir Shah Toru, Arshad Ayub Khan, MPA Amir Farzand, ACS Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan and Secretary Energy & Power Nisar Ahmed were also present on the occasion.