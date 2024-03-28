LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) organised an inter-school Qira'at [Quran recitation] competition in connection with the holy month of Ramazan observance, in which students of 54 institutions participated.

The ceremony was presided over by Chairperson Unique Group Sadia Khurram, while head of Arabic Department of Lahore College for Women University, Dr. Qurratul Ain Tahira, participated as the guest of honour.

Chairperson Unique Group Sadia Khurram, speaking at the ceremony, said the purpose of organising Qira'at competition was to promote true love of Quran among students, which was expressed through their beautiful recitation of holy Quran. She said the way the young students recited holy Quran was reflective of their attachment with holy Quran.

Speaking at the event, Rector Unique Group Professor Amjad Ali Khan said that Quran is a complete code of life and in it there is solution to all problems of our lives. He said, "We should meditate on the Quran, which not only solves individual and collective problems but also gives rewards in the world hereafter."

Addressing the ceremony, Lahore College for Women University Arabic Department Head Dr Qurratul Ain Tahira said a revolution could be brought about by reading and understanding Quran.

A total of 325 students participated in the competition consisting of three categories. Hareem Zahra of Unique Sumanabad Campus won the first position in the category of students from class 3 to 5, while Shujaur Rehman of Unique Manawan Campus secured the second and Mohammad Rehan of Unique Faisal Town Campus third position.

Syed Moeez Haider of Unique Rizwan Garden Campus won the first position, Hafiza Momina of Unique Wapda Town Campus won the second position, and Ayesha Umar of Unique Paragon Campus won the third position in the category of students from sixth to eighth grade.

In the category of class 9th, 10th, first year and second year students, Shahabuddin of Unique Neshaiman-e-Iqbal Campus won the first position, Abdullah Yusuf of Unique Samanabad Campus second and Hiba Amjad of Unique Paragon Campus won the third position.

At the end of the event, cash prizes, shields and certificates of appreciation were presented to students, who secured positions.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Professor Amjad Ali Khan, Director Unique Group Professor Waseem Anwar Chaudhry and a large number of teachers and students participated in the event.