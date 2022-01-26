UrduPoint.com

Universal Health Coverage Biggest Achievement Of PTI: Faisal Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2022 | 12:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that universal health coverage was the biggest achievement of the PTI government, even country like USA could not provide this facility to its citizens.

In a statement, congratulating people of Islamabad on issuance of Health Card, he said that after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, every family in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Tharparkar would now have access to free medical treatment up to one million rupees.

Faisal Javed who is also Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, said that Sindh government was also offered cooperation, but they do not care about the people. He expressed the hope that PTI would come to power there and would give health card to every family in Sindh province.

