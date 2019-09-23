University approved for Chakwal: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar

A new university has been approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Chakwal which will be named as "The University of North Punjab

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd September, 2019) A new university has been approved by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Chakwal which will be named as "The University of North Punjab."Sources said that a draft bill for this purpose has already been prepared and it would be placed in the meeting of the provincial cabinet for discussion.

The university will facilitate students of the region to acquire knowledge by utilising modern means in the field of research in science and technology.

It will further pave new paths for students to develop and enhance their skills, and promoting research and development activities.People from all walks of life in Chakwal has welcomed the approval of university by CM Punjab in Chakwal.