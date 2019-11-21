UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Inaugurates Vemi-compost Fertilizer Centre

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 08:24 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad inaugurates vemi-compost fertilizer centre

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf on Thursday inaugurated a vemi compost fertilizer centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf on Thursday inaugurated a vemi compost fertilizer centre.

The university scientists team led by Dr Zuabir Aslam established environment-friendly and low cost vemi compost organic fertilizer.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that fertilizer would not only increase soil fertility but also help minimize dependency on high cost imported chemical fertilizer.

He said that it would provide healthy organic food to people but also give solutions to dump remains of fruits, vegetables and crops.

He said that remains of fruits, vegetable, and livestock would be processed through worms to produce vermi organic fertilizer.

Talking about benefits of vermi compost, Dr Zubair Aslam said its benefits were recycling of organic wastes, production of energy rich resources, improvement of soil Ph, and other soil nutrients.

Turkish scientist Korkmaz Beliturk, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Ashfaq Chattha, Dr Zubair Aslam and others also spoke.

Related Topics

(Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inspects electoral process of SCC el ..

25 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah receives delegation from LandScap ..

40 minutes ago

Serbian President to Address Public Amid Allegatio ..

1 minute ago

Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad for action against ..

1 minute ago

Punjab University marks World Philosophy Day

1 minute ago

US confirms freed Taliban hostages on German soil

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.