University of Agriculture Faisalabad inaugurates vemi-compost fertilizer centre

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :University of Agriculture Faisalabad UAF ) Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Ashraf on Thursday inaugurated a vemi compost fertilizer centre.

The university scientists team led by Dr Zuabir Aslam established environment-friendly and low cost vemi compost organic fertilizer.

Dr Muhammad Ashraf said that fertilizer would not only increase soil fertility but also help minimize dependency on high cost imported chemical fertilizer.

He said that it would provide healthy organic food to people but also give solutions to dump remains of fruits, vegetables and crops.

He said that remains of fruits, vegetable, and livestock would be processed through worms to produce vermi organic fertilizer.

Talking about benefits of vermi compost, Dr Zubair Aslam said its benefits were recycling of organic wastes, production of energy rich resources, improvement of soil Ph, and other soil nutrients.

Turkish scientist Korkmaz Beliturk, Dr Asif Tanvir, Dr Ashfaq Chattha, Dr Zubair Aslam and others also spoke.