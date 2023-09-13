Open Menu

Unknown Persons Kill Quack

Sumaira FH Published September 13, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Unknown persons kill quack

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Unknown persons allegedly shot dead a quack in the limits of City Police Station Kot Addu here on Wednesday.

Police sources said that quack Ijaz was allegedly murdered by unknown muggers who fled the scene.

They informed that crime scene unit and forenics teams collected evidences from the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to the DHQ hospital and the police started investigation, they concluded.

