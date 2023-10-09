Open Menu

Unresolved Kashmir Issue To Remain Constant Threat For World Peace: Mushaal

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 09, 2023 | 01:19 PM

Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

The SAPM on HR and women Empowerment informs the Shadow Minister UK Parliament that the Modi regime hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of the occupied valley in sheer violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that unresolved Kashmir issue would remain a constant threat for world peace.

She was talking to MP Labour Party Shadow Minister UK Parliament Afzal Khan in Islamabad.

The SAPM on HR and women Empowerment informed the Shadow Minister UK Parliament that the Modi regime hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of the occupied valley in sheer violation of UN resolutions and international laws. She reiterated that the resolution of Kashmir dispute was imperative not only for durable peace in India and Pakistan, but also for the entire world.

Mushaal asked the international organizations, including the UK government to build pressure on Indian notorious government to release the unlawfully incarcerated Kashmiri leaders including her husband Yasin Malik.

She said that Yasin Malik was being implicated in false, fabricated and politically motivated cases in a bid to silent him because he was the most powerful voice of the Kashmir peaceful struggle.

The British MP on the occasion held out assurance to SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment that he would take up the issue of the Indian atrocities and human right violations in UK parliament.

They also agreed to work together in adopting sustained policy initiatives for Pakistani economic women empowerment and growth in work sector. They both agreed that there was not only a dire need to start skill development program for Pakistani women but also giving them funds in order to enable them so as they could play their role alongside their male colleagues for the betterment and uplift of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Parliament Male United Kingdom Afzal Khan Women Government Labour

Recent Stories

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between ME ..

UAE committed to boosting collaboration between MENA countries to enhance climat ..

8 minutes ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands opt to bowl first against New Zealand

12 minutes ago
 Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the ..

Hamas’ successive attacks against Israel are the voice of the oppressed Palest ..

41 minutes ago
 Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds a ..

Climate change fades melodious chirping of birds at devastating scale

51 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Ne ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 06 New Zealand Vs. Netherlands, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
 Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment ..

Insured Emiratis encouraged to increase employment years to benefit from higher ..

2 hours ago
CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'g ..

CJP views SC (Practice and Procedure) Act with 'good intentions'

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate Ugandan President on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2023

5 hours ago
 UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses ..

UAE calls for protection of civilians and stresses that the immediate priority i ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President and French President discuss bilater ..

UAE President and French President discuss bilateral ties and regional developme ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan