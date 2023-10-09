Unresolved Kashmir issue to remain constant threat for world peace: Mushaal

(@Abdulla99267510)

The SAPM on HR and women Empowerment informs the Shadow Minister UK Parliament that the Modi regime hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of the occupied valley in sheer violation of UN resolutions and international laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 10th, 2023) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick has said that unresolved Kashmir issue would remain a constant threat for world peace.

She was talking to MP Labour Party Shadow Minister UK Parliament Afzal Khan in Islamabad.

The SAPM on HR and women Empowerment informed the Shadow Minister UK Parliament that the Modi regime hatched numerous conspiracies to change the demography of the occupied valley in sheer violation of UN resolutions and international laws. She reiterated that the resolution of Kashmir dispute was imperative not only for durable peace in India and Pakistan, but also for the entire world.

Mushaal asked the international organizations, including the UK government to build pressure on Indian notorious government to release the unlawfully incarcerated Kashmiri leaders including her husband Yasin Malik.

She said that Yasin Malik was being implicated in false, fabricated and politically motivated cases in a bid to silent him because he was the most powerful voice of the Kashmir peaceful struggle.

The British MP on the occasion held out assurance to SAPM on HR and Women Empowerment that he would take up the issue of the Indian atrocities and human right violations in UK parliament.

They also agreed to work together in adopting sustained policy initiatives for Pakistani economic women empowerment and growth in work sector. They both agreed that there was not only a dire need to start skill development program for Pakistani women but also giving them funds in order to enable them so as they could play their role alongside their male colleagues for the betterment and uplift of the country.