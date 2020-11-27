UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Unscheduled Loadshedding Irks Citizens; Several Complaints Filed

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Unscheduled loadshedding irks citizens; several complaints filed

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) ::The unscheduled power loadshedding by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has made life miserable for the citizens of DI Khan who turned to Pakistan Citizen Portal for redressal of the issue and sought action against the officials concerned.

The people complained that as per the government directives the PESCO can carry 6 hours loadshedding but despite that the PESCO was carrying out 12 to 14 hours unscheduled loadshedding.

They aid that PESCO was carrying out 12 to 14 hours loadshedding from Degree College Feeder and Cantt 1 Feeder thus affecting the localities of Chah Syed Munawer Shah, Madina Town, Diwala, Basti Nad Ali Shah, Shah Alam Abad, Raheem Bazar, Mohalla Shaheen, Hussaina Chowk and Nobel Town.

It is to mention here that people of the affected areas had lodged several complaints at Pakistan Citizen Portal after which the Chief Operation Officer PESCO headquarter Peshawar wrote a letter to Superintending Engineer (Opr) PESCO Bannu Circle on October 3 and directed investigation into the matter and sought inquiry report within seven days.

The Chief Operation Officer in his letter also admitted that unscheduled loadshedding was an illegal practice being practiced by the Bannu Circle, adding that the illegal practice was resulting in unrest among the inhabitants of the localities.

They urged the Chairman WAPDA and PESCO Chief to look into the matter and take strict action against the officials concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Bannu WAPDA Company Shah Alam Circle October From Government PESCO

Recent Stories

Abraham Accords to elevate UAE as regional logisti ..

56 minutes ago

Held under the patronage of Mansoor bin Mohammed a ..

1 hour ago

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

1 hour ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

2 hours ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

2 hours ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.