Unscheduled loadshedding irks citizens; several complaints filed

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) ::The unscheduled power loadshedding by Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has made life miserable for the citizens of DI Khan who turned to Pakistan Citizen Portal for redressal of the issue and sought action against the officials concerned.

The people complained that as per the government directives the PESCO can carry 6 hours loadshedding but despite that the PESCO was carrying out 12 to 14 hours unscheduled loadshedding.

They aid that PESCO was carrying out 12 to 14 hours loadshedding from Degree College Feeder and Cantt 1 Feeder thus affecting the localities of Chah Syed Munawer Shah, Madina Town, Diwala, Basti Nad Ali Shah, Shah Alam Abad, Raheem Bazar, Mohalla Shaheen, Hussaina Chowk and Nobel Town.

It is to mention here that people of the affected areas had lodged several complaints at Pakistan Citizen Portal after which the Chief Operation Officer PESCO headquarter Peshawar wrote a letter to Superintending Engineer (Opr) PESCO Bannu Circle on October 3 and directed investigation into the matter and sought inquiry report within seven days.

The Chief Operation Officer in his letter also admitted that unscheduled loadshedding was an illegal practice being practiced by the Bannu Circle, adding that the illegal practice was resulting in unrest among the inhabitants of the localities.

They urged the Chairman WAPDA and PESCO Chief to look into the matter and take strict action against the officials concerned.