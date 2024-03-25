UoS holds seminar on water

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Department of Sociology and Criminology and Water Aid Pakistan organized an awareness walk and seminar on World Water Day at University of Sargodha here on Monday.

The aimed of the seminar was to create awareness about the importance of water and sustainable ways of using it.

The walk was led by Pro-Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yaseen, while faculty members and students were also present on the occasion, including Faraqat Ali, provincial manager of Water Aid.

During the walk, students created awareness about the importance of water, saving water from waste and water scarcity through various creative posters.

Addressing the seminar on "Using water for peace", Professor Dr.

Mian Ghulam Yaseen said that water shortages were not only our problems but of the whole world and an integrated system had to be created for a sustainable solution. He added that water is not just a resource but also a basic human right and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that everyone has access to clean and safe water.

Assistant Professor of Department of Sociology and Criminology Shahzad Khawar said, "Water and climate change are closely related; climate change increases water-related problems which lead to drought, floods and other economic problems."

He stressed the need to adopt sustainable measures to ensure water conservation.