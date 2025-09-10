Open Menu

UoS Launches 2nd Phase Of Training For Administrative Officers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2025 | 04:20 PM

UoS launches 2nd phase of training for administrative officers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has

initiated the second phase of its professional training program for administrative officers.

Participants include assistant registrars, deputy registrars from various teaching departments, and BS-17 officers serving in different administrative units of the university.

The inaugural session of the training workshop was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

In his address, he emphasized the vital role of continuous professional development in enhancing institutional performance. “Capacity-building initiatives are essential for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of administrative structures in universities,” he stated, adding that well-trained officers are instrumental in ensuring smooth academic and administrative coordination.

The opening sessions featured expert speakers who shared valuable insights on key areas such as communication, leadership, and organizational coordination within higher education institutions.

Amjad Hussain Janjua, Director of HRDC, led the first session with a presentation on “Developing Interpersonal Communication for Personal and Professional Success.”

The second session was conducted by Dr Uzma Shahzadi, Director of Academics, who spoke on “Effective Educational Leadership in Higher Education.” She highlighted the significance of visionary leadership, informed decision-making, and innovation in driving institutional excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

Recent Stories

Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband San ..

Karishma Kapoor seeks share in late ex-husband Sanjay Kapoor’s INR30,000 Crore ..

16 minutes ago
 Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ..

Suryakumar Yadav under fire for shaking hands with ACC President Mohsin Naqvi

27 minutes ago
 Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical floo ..

Multan at risk as South Punjab faces critical flood situation, warns DG PDMA

3 hours ago
 Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over n ..

Karachi weather; intermittent rain expected over next 24 hours

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2025

8 hours ago
WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diam ..

WAPDA set to achieve yet another milestone on Diamer Basha Dam Project, RCC work ..

14 hours ago
 Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Ca ..

Israel Strikes, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Telephone Call with the Amir of the State ..

14 hours ago
 WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in ea ..

WAPDA to begin RCC works on Diamer Basha Dam in early 2026

19 hours ago
 Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia ..

Afghanistan outclass Hong Kong by 94 runs in Asia Cup 2025 opener

21 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early ..

Diamer Basha Dam’s RCC work to commence in early 2026

19 hours ago
 Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works ..

Diamer Basha Dam nears major milestone: RCC works set for 2026

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan