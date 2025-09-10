UoS launches 2nd phase of training for administrative officers

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) The Human Resource Development Center (HRDC) at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has

initiated the second phase of its professional training program for administrative officers.

Participants include assistant registrars, deputy registrars from various teaching departments, and BS-17 officers serving in different administrative units of the university.

The inaugural session of the training workshop was presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

In his address, he emphasized the vital role of continuous professional development in enhancing institutional performance. “Capacity-building initiatives are essential for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of administrative structures in universities,” he stated, adding that well-trained officers are instrumental in ensuring smooth academic and administrative coordination.

The opening sessions featured expert speakers who shared valuable insights on key areas such as communication, leadership, and organizational coordination within higher education institutions.

Amjad Hussain Janjua, Director of HRDC, led the first session with a presentation on “Developing Interpersonal Communication for Personal and Professional Success.”

The second session was conducted by Dr Uzma Shahzadi, Director of Academics, who spoke on “Effective Educational Leadership in Higher Education.” She highlighted the significance of visionary leadership, informed decision-making, and innovation in driving institutional excellence and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.