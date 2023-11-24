Open Menu

UoS Workshop On Scientific Writing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2023 | 08:11 PM

UoS workshop on scientific writing

The Institute of Chemistry, Department of Zoology and Botany, University of Sargodha (UoS) jointly organized a two-day workshop entitled ‘’Scientific Writing, Plagiarism and Referencing Tools” on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The Institute of Chemistry, Department of Zoology and Botany, University of Sargodha (UoS) jointly organized a two-day workshop entitled ‘’Scientific Writing, Plagiarism and Referencing Tools” on Friday.

The workshop focused on equipping research students through hands-on training sessions on the crucial understanding of scientific writing, plagiarism, and the optimal use of reference tools.

Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Pro Vice Chancellor, attended the concluding session and emphasized fostering a culture of academic growth, innovation, and integrity among students.

The workshop brought together distinguished speakers including Prof Dr. Shahid Iqbal, University of education, FSD, Dr. M Shahid, Associate Professor, University of Agriculture, FSD, Dr.

Azhar Rasool, Assistant Professor, GC University, FSD, and faculty members.

With thought-provoking presentations, speakers engaged students to enhance their proficiency in various facets of scientific writing, and plagiarism detection in the use of AI (Artificial intelligence) tools.

They also highlighted the significance of the research project and covered strategies for publishing in high-impact factor journals.

Led by academic scholars, students were guided through AI tools, End Note, Plagiarism Report analysis, and Mendeley software.

This workshop serves as a catalyst for nurturing a culture of academic excellence on practical methodologies, contemporary tools, and prevalent errors encountered in scientific research writing.

