UoT Nowshera Holds Kashmir Solidarity Walk

February 06, 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Technology, Nowshera observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5 with a solidarity walk.

Staff and students, carrying flags and banners, gathered to show their support.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr.

Zafar Mahmood Khan addressed the participants and stressed the significance of technology and a strong economy in raising a strong voice for the people of Kashmir.

He emphasized that a technologically advanced country is necessary to stay competitive globally and to address the concerns of its citizens.

