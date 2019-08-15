Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday terming the upcoming meeting of UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan's big success at diplomatic front said the situation had landed India in utmost panic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ):Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Thursday terming the upcoming meeting of UN Security Council on Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan's big success at diplomatic front said the situation had landed India in utmost panic.

Talking to reporters here, the Foreign Minister said the racist policies of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi were heading towards a looming grave threat to the peace and security of South Asia.

The UN Security Council will meet behind-closed-doors on Friday to take up Pakistan's request for the 15-member body to deal with the grave situation in Indian occupied arising from New Delhi's decision to abolish the special status of the disputed region that have heightened tensions between the two South Asian neighbours.

Pakistan had called for the Security Council meeting on Monday when Pakistan's UN Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi delivered a letter to the Security Council President from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, which contained the meeting request.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said Pakistan was in favour of adopting peaceful solution to the Kashmir dispute and would forcefully present and fight the case at UNSC.

He mentioned that India was protesting against convening of the UNSC meeting, however said a big segment of society was realizing the oppressive approach of Narendra Modi against Kashmiris in form of genocide.

He said India had turned the valley of Jammu and Kashmir into a prison with complete blackout of communication.

Qureshi said Muslims were looking towards Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to come forward and support the innocent people of Kashmir.

He said people in Pakistan across the board were standing with the armed forces to support the Kashmir cause.