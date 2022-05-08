UrduPoint.com

(UPDATED STORY) AJK Celebrates World Mothers Day With Exceptional Love And Affection With This Supreme Relation:

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2022 | 04:20 PM

(UPDATED STORY) AJK celebrates World Mothers Day with exceptional love and affection with this Supreme Relation:

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) : May 08 (APP) ::To pay great respect and honour for the supreme relation of mother, a brief and simple ceremony held here on Sunday was the hallmark of the World Mothers Day.

The World Day of expression of love with mothers was also observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir with renewal of the pledge to love mothers as much as possible to keep the sole satisfied in view of the most dignified and supreme status of this relation as also enshrined by the teachings of islam.

Sons and daughters conveyed good wishes to their mothers coupled with the pray for long lives of the mothers to keep the children intact with the blessing of this supreme relation. Whereas those unfortunate, who have lost this relation, prayed for the rest of the souls of their mothers in eternal peace.

Talking to APP on the occasion, former AJK minister for women development and Chairperson Khdeeja Tul Kubra Al Binaat of Awaz Foundation AJK Mrs.

Naheed Tariq highlighted the superiority and importance of this relation as also confided and determined in the teachings of Islam. She emphasized the need for maintaining the high decorum of the relation of mother through showing maximum respect and honor of this supreme relation all the time especially at the old age. She said that although mother is a small word but the reality hidden in this word was ascertained only to those who, by now, have deprived of this most superior relation.

She advised for fully obeying the advises of mother all the time especially at each step of their old age to keep the soul satisfied besides fully acting upon the Islamic teachings which enshrined the superior status of this supreme relation.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

World Jammu Superior Azad Jammu And Kashmir May Women Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

7 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

16 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

16 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.