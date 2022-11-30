Uplift schemes costing Rs 763 mln being completed in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Various uplift schemes of public welfare costing Rs 763.8 million were being completed in the city at a fast pace.

Deputy Director Planning and Development Rana Tahir Mahmood said here on Wednesday that Parks & Horticulture Authority was spending funds amounting Rs 3.8 million on repair, maintenance and rehabilitation of parks, green belts and crossings in the civil lines area.

Work on a sports complex at a total cost of Rs 480 million was also ongoing by Faisalabad Development Authority.

Another scheme of up-gradation of sewerage, drain system costing Rs 280 million was being completed.

He said that all public welfare schemes were being monitored strictly by the departments concerned.

He said that contractors had been directed for maintaining quality in the schemes besides their in-time completion.