Open Menu

Urdu Poet Josh Malihabadi Being Remembered

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Urdu poet Josh Malihabadi being remembered

The 42nd death anniversary of famous Urdu poet and prose writer Josh Malihabadi is being observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The 42nd death anniversary of famous Urdu poet and prose writer Josh Malihabadi is being observed on Thursday.

He is remembered as a 'Poet of Revolution'.

His real name was Shabbir Hassan Khan. His father Bashir Ahmad Khan Bashir, grandfather Muhammad Ahmad Khan Ahmad and great grandfather Faqir Muhammad Khan Goya were all well-known poets.

Josh Malih Abadi started poetry at an early age. He started his practical life by working in Dar-ul-Tarjuma Usmania (Hyderabad State).

He lost both his job and state citizenship due to a poem against the system of Hyderabad. He came to Delhi and published magazine 'Kaleem'.

Josh Malihabadi also remained associated with All India Radio. He was also the editor of 'Aaj Kal', the official magazine of Indian Government. He received Padma Bhushan Award in 1954.

After moving to Pakistan in 1955, he started work along with founder of Anjuman Taraqqi-e-Urdu Maulvi Abdul Haque in the preparation of Urdu dictionary.

He was also Editor of magazine 'Urdu Nama'.

Josh Malih Abadi also wrote songs for films. The song 'Ae Watan Hum Hain Teri Shama Ke Parwanon Main, for the film 'Aag Ka Darya' became popular. He also wrote columns under the title of 'Ilm wa Fikr' in daily Jang.

Josh's prominent poetry works include 'Rooh-e-Adab', 'Shaer ki Raatain, 'Naqsh o Nigar', 'Shula Aur Shabnam', 'Fikr o Nishat', 'Janun-O- Hikmat', 'Harf o Hikayat', 'Ayat o Naghmat' , 'Arsh o Farsh', 'Ramsh o Rang', 'Sumbal o Salasil', 'Saif o Sabu', 'Sarud o Sarosh', 'Samoom o Saba', 'Taloo-e- Fikr', 'Ilhaam o Ifkaar', 'Mohid o Mufakkir, 'Najoom o Jawahir', 'Josh kay 100 Sher', 'Paighamber-e-Islam', 'Josh Key Marseeay.

The famous prose books of Josh Malih Abadi are: 'Maqalat-e-Zarrin', 'Auraq-e-Sahar', 'Irshadaat', 'Jazbaat-e-Fitrat', 'Maqalat-e-Josh', 'Mukalmaat-e-Josh' and 'Yaadon ki Barat'.

He was posthumously awarded Hilal Imtiaz in 2013. He was died on this day in 1982 in Islamabad at 83.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Islamabad Film And Movies Died Job Goya Wa Hyderabad Anjuman Shabnam Citizenship All Government Nishat

Recent Stories

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

3 minutes ago
 China sees booming consumption during Spring Festi ..

China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday

4 minutes ago
 UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: o ..

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

4 minutes ago
 Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export ..

Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower pro ..

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..

4 minutes ago
 PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to ..

PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes

4 minutes ago
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..

6 minutes ago
 Language experts stress importance of mother langu ..

Language experts stress importance of mother language

10 minutes ago
 Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of mu ..

Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium

10 minutes ago
 Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan ..

Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

10 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects ..

Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

10 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio dr ..

Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan