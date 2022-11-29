UrduPoint.com

US Consul General Lauds KPEZDMC For Promoting Industrialization, Creating Job For Locals

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 06:20 PM

US Consul General lauds KPEZDMC for promoting industrialization, creating job for locals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :US Consul General Peshawar Panfilo Marquez on Tuesday acknowledged the commendable role of KPEZDMC in promoting industrialization, value addition of local raw material, and creation of employment opportunities for local communities.

  During his visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development & Management Company (KPEZDMC) Head Office here, he appreciated the projects being established in the merged districts of the province.

  He assured full support for the facilitation of investment promotion through learning programs in KP in different programs funded by the US Government.

  Political and Economic officer of US Consulate General Peshawar Kurt Beurmann was also present on the occasion.

  Earlier, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Industries and Investments Abdul Karim Tordher welcomed US Consul General and his team to the KPEZDMC office.

  The CM's aide briefed the delegation Consul General on the potentials of KP with respect to natural endowment and geographical advantages and the efforts of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa towards the creation of a conducive environment for the local and international investors.

  He said various initiatives of the provincial government had built the confidence of investors and business community and they had given an overwhelming response to investment in various sectors in the province.

  Abdul Karim further shared the investment opportunities that were available in different potential sectors with a special focus on minerals, mining, processing, manufacturing sector, and agro-based processing and tourism.

  He also emphasized cross-border trade investment opportunities due to the strategic location of KP in the region. He expressed his views about the possible collaboration in the development of these potential sectors.

 Meanwhile, Chief Zones Management briefed Consul General through a detailed presentation on KPEZDMC's role in the economic development of the province through the provision of one window facility and industrial infrastructure based on international standards.

