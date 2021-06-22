UrduPoint.com
US Deputy Assistant Secretary For Pakistan Affairs Calls On Minister For Maritime Affairs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 08:21 PM

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie D Viguerie called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Tuesday to discuss matters of mutual interest

Zaidi laid out his vision for the maritime sector, discussed the possibilities of joint ventures and assured full facilitation to US Companies willing to invest in Pakistan.

There was an exchange of ideas and opportunities where both the nations could enhance the working relationship in the maritime sector.

Lesslie apprised the minister about his visit to the Karachi port and both minister and him also discussed about the potential.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Affairs thanked minister Zaidi for welcoming him and both agreed on keeping a close contact and strengthening working ties between both the nations.

