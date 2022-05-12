UrduPoint.com

US. Embassy And UAJK Celebrate 15-year Anniversary Of Lincoln Corner Muzaffarabad

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 07:16 PM

US. Embassy and UAJK celebrate 15-year anniversary of Lincoln Corner Muzaffarabad

U.S. Embassy's Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Raymond Castillo and Vice Chancellor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi joined faculty and students to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the Lincoln Corner at the University of Azad Jammu (UAJK) and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad and to renew its Memorandum of Understanding for another two years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :U.S. Embassy's Minister Counselor for Public Affairs Raymond Castillo and Vice Chancellor Dr. Kaleem Abbasi joined faculty and students to celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the Lincoln Corner at the University of Azad Jammu (UAJK) and Kashmir in Muzaffarabad and to renew its Memorandum of Understanding for another two years. Established in 2007, the Lincoln Corner at University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir is one of the longest serving in Pakistan.

"As we mark this 15-year anniversary celebration, we have many activities also to look forward to in the future. Today, I have the pleasure of announcing the launch of the academy of Women Entrepreneurs training for Lincoln Corner Muzaffarabad starting June 11. AWE Pakistan is a competitive, fully-funded program offered by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan to help women entrepreneurs with the skills, resources, and networks needed to establish and grow their businesses, through facilitated, online learning," Mr. Castillo said in his remarks.

"The 15th year anniversary celebration is also part of a larger 75th anniversary celebration of U.S.-Pakistan bilateral relations. Our partnership has grown in many areas, and we look forward to building on our successes and expanding further on the ties between the American and Pakistani people," noted Minister Counselor Castillo.

The Lincoln Corner at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's City Campus includes a Maker Space with a 3-D printer and virtual reality headsets, a comprehensive collection of books, magazines, scholarly databases, and an Americana-themed public events space.

Lincoln Corner Muzaffarabad is part of a network of 19 American Spaces across Pakistan and more than 600 across the world. In Pakistan, these Spaces are partnerships between the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and eminent Pakistani institutes of education and culture. Lincoln Corners are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the United States. Online and in-person programs are free and open to the public, a tangible symbol of the strength and breadth of U.S.-Pakistan relations, since Pakistan's inception 75 years ago.

While in Muzaffarabad, Mr. Castillo also met with officials from the AJK Government's Department of Education and visited students from English Works!, a U.S. Embassy program that improves the English language skills of unemployed or under-employed youth ages 17 to 25, while also enhancing entrepreneurial and technical skills to increase employability. He also engaged with more than 40 alumni of the Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network.

For more information about Lincoln Corners or the U.S. Embassy's English language programs, please visit the U.S. Embassy website or the Facebook pages of Lincoln Corners Pakistan or RELO Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Facebook Visit Lincoln Young Jammu United States Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir June Women Event From Government

Recent Stories

FESCO issues shutdown programme

FESCO issues shutdown programme

42 seconds ago
 Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for st ..

Chief Minister reviews free travel facility for students in Orange Line Train

44 seconds ago
 Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy in M ..

Demonstration Taking Place Outside US Embassy in Moscow

45 seconds ago
 German Economy Minister Says Offer to Ukraine to J ..

German Economy Minister Says Offer to Ukraine to Join EU Should Not Be Fake

47 seconds ago
 Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: K ..

Perpetrators of KU terror attack to be punished: Khurram

4 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full sw ..

Rehabilitation of Pir Qila-Ghalani Road in full swing

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.