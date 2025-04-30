US to remain engaged with Pakistan, India in changing situation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2025) US Chargé d’Affaires in Pakistan Natalie Baker on Wednesday said that the United States would remain engaged with both India and Pakistan in light of the tensions arising from the recent incident in the Pahalgam area of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, during which recent regional developments were discussed.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace and security while safeguarding national interests.

On this occasion, Natalie Baker conveyed the US desire to de-escalate tensions and emphasized that the United States would continue to remain engaged with both countries as the situation evolves.

Earlier, the US State Department stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would speak with his counterparts from both countries regarding the recent tensions.