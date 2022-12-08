UrduPoint.com

US, UN Celebrate Successful Agriculture Project

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2022 | 06:00 PM

US, UN celebrate successful agriculture project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The United States, United Nations Food Agriculture Organization (FAO), and Government of Pakistan celebrated the completion of an agriculture project that supported 12,000 businesses and created 1,300 jobs while helping rural farmers boost annual sales by $2.5 million.

The four year project known as "The Horticulture Advancement Activity" (THAzA), improved the livelihoods of rural farmers in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), said a press release.

This U.S. assistance ensured rural farmers in these regions and were able to gain access to technological advancements that were previously unavailable to rural communities.

United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Mission Director Michael Rossman praised the accomplishments of the THAzA program and said, "I highly appreciate the efforts of THAzA for empowering the youth and women of KP and Balochistan by providing them improved access to resources, training on specialized skills and agricultural technologies, and entrepreneurship opportunities.

" Ms. Florence Rolle, FAO Representative in Pakistan, commended the efforts of THAzA and highlighted the efforts of this four-year project. THAzA has specifically engaged youth and women within the agricultural sector by providing them improved access to resources, specialized skills in agricultural technologies, and entrepreneurship.

On behalf of the Governments of KP and Balochistan, Mohibullah Khan, the Minister of Agriculture, and Mr. Abdullah Khan, the Secretary of P&D, conveyed their sincere gratitude to the United States for its support to bolster economic empowerment and increase food security for communities in these regions.

The government officials added, "The Governments of KP and Balochistan recognize the quality support in the shape of THAzA to boost competitiveness of the selected commodity chains and expressed satisfaction over the achievements in this regard."Waleed Mahdi, the Chief of Party for THAzA celebrated the program for its success in attracting donors from around the world to invest in the development of the agricultural sector in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Agriculture Florence United States Women From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

2 hours ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

2 hours ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

2 hours ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

2 hours ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.