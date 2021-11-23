UrduPoint.com

US University Professor Delivers Lecture At Okara University Seminar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :A seminar on 'Attitudes & opinions of university students in cities of Pakistan" was held at the University of Okara (UoO) on Tuesday.

A professor of George Mason University (USA), Dr Mehtab Syed Karim, presented a detailed analysis of the cultural and demographical diversity of the Pakistani students.

Dr Mehtab discussed the status of students' enrollment in Pakistani educational institutions and also presented cross-cultural comparison in this regard. He also tabled various policy recommendations to enhance the enrollment ratio and mitigate the dropout trends.

Department of Chemistry Chairperson Dr Ghulam Mustafa coordinated the event.

Okara University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakar welcomed the guest speaker and said that it was impertinent to take into consideration various demographical factors in order to increase enrollment in the educational institutions and provide quality education to students.

Dr Mustafa, in his note of thanks, applauded Dr Karim for sharing his international exposure and empirical analysis with the faculty members, regarding it as extremely useful for the future admission policies.

