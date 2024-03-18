USAID Mission Director visits CAS-AFS, UAF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) USAID Mission Director Veeraya Kate Somvongsiri Monday visited the Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and Food Security, labs and field areas.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan extended a warm welcome to Kate Somvongsiri and took her to the labs established at the center with the support of USAID.

Director Office of Democracy, Rights and Governance USAID, Shally Prasad, USAID Lahore Team Lead Arshia Bano, Dr. Sultan Habibullah, Director of Research Dr. Jafar Jaskani, Director of Public Relations Dr. Jalal Arif and others were present.

Sharing her views with media persons on the occasion, V. Kate Somvongsiri said that she was very happy to visit the Center for Advanced Studies, Agriculture and Food Security (CAS-AFS), UAF. She said, "During my visit to the lab, I saw the amazing work being done by the faculty as well as students for dealing with agriculture challenges."

She said that it was an impressive center and USAID was proud to have an opportunity to establish the CAS-AFS a decade ago. She said that climate change is the biggest issue on the globe and Pakistan was one of the countries facing substantial impacts.

She said that there was a need to develop food security and modern agriculture in Pakistan to help increase economic development. She said that USAID would continue its partnership in various sectors for the economic development of the country.

Earlier, USAID Mission Director Veerya Kate Somvongsiri called on UAF Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan.

The VC said that in 2013-14, the university had prepared the UAF Vision 2030. "The goals of it have been achieved and currently more than 30,000 students are studying in the university while its research and development portfolio has exceeded Rs20 billion."

He said that a strategy is being devised for best facilities for 60,000 students in 2050 to meet the needs of the time. He said that currently more than 50 percent female students are studying in the university, who are being provided with best facilities, including women complex, sports complex, day care center, facilitation center, working women's hostel, common rooms and others.

He said that the UAF had prepared a ten-year agricultural strategic plan, which would open up a new chapter of agricultural development and prosperity in the country.