USC distributes 78,000 ration bags among flood hit families

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Multan Region has distributed around 78,000 ration bags to flood-affected families in South Punjab under the Prime Minister's Flood Relief Package.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, Regional Manager USC Chaudhary Sajjad Hussain Chadhar said that the ration bags were also provided to flood-affected people of DG Khan, Rajanpur, Tribal Areas and Sukkur districts.

He said that the ration bags include pulses, rice, sugar, salt, ghee, flour, pickle, milk and other commodities.

He said that the Federal government has offered the ration relief package to help the flood stranded people.

He said that the process of ration disbursement by USC has been completed in South Punjab.

The relief on various commodities including ghee, sugar, flour and other items was being provided to the masses through 84 USC stores and 27 USC franchises across the region as per vision of Managing Director Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Muhammad Ali Aamer.

He informed that ample stock of ghee, sugar and flour were available at all super and mini stores to facilitate the citizens.

RM USC said that strict monitoring of the stores was being ensured for transparent provision of subsidized items to the deserving people.