USD 212,000 Bid For Markhor Hunting Conducted

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 07:24 PM

The bidding for Markhor Trophy Hunting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was conducted in which outfitters registered with the Ministry of Climate Change participated in the process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The bidding for Markhor Trophy Hunting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was conducted in which outfitters registered with the Ministry of Climate Change participated in the process.

The highest bid was offered by M/S Mehran Safari for USD 212000, equivalent to PKR 58,777,127 for single Markhor to be hunted at Toshi-I area of district Chitral, said a spokesman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife Department.

This is the highest rate ever offered in the history of Markhor Trophy Hunting.

The second highest bid was offered by M/S Zoon Safari for USD 185000 equivalent to Rs.

51,291,361 for a single Markhor to be hunted at Toshi-II, Chitral.

This is the second-highest rate ever offered in the history of Markhor Trophy Hunting.

Similarly, the third highest bid was offered by M/S Shikar Safari for USD 135900/- which is equivalent to Rs. 37678356/- for a single Markhor to be hunted at Keigah, Kohistan.

Whereas, the fourth highest bid was offered by M/S Hunting Safari for USD 125000/- which is equivalent to

Rs. 34,656,325 for a single Markhor to be hunted at Gehrait, Chitral.

