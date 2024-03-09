Open Menu

USKT Sports Dangal Ends

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 05:10 PM

USKT Sports Dangal ends

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Sports Dangal closing ceremony commenced with warm greetings from Vice Chancellor University of Sialkot (USKT) Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman, who emphasized the importance of sports in holistic student development.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman and Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob took a moment to express heartfelt appreciation for the tireless efforts of all participants.

Their dedication to sportsmanship and companionship genuinely represented the spirit of the Sports Dangal.

With pride and enthusiasm, the winners were called to the stage with applause and cheers, medals and trophies were presented to the deserving champions.

The joy on their faces reflected the fulfillment of their efforts. As the ceremony drew to a close, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-Ur-Rahman and Registrar Muhammad Yaqoob extended their gratitude to everyone involved in making the Sports Dangal a resounding success.

