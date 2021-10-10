Usman Buzdar condoles death of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

In his condolence message issued here, CM expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.

The CM paid tribute to the services of Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan for Kashmir cause. The CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.