Open Menu

FIA Retrieves 6,096 Acres Of Land Of Evacuee Trust

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

FIA retrieves 6,096 acres of land of Evacuee Trust

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The Senate was informed on Wednesday that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has retrieved 6,096 acres land of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) worth Rs. 40 billion and handed over to the board.

Replying to a question, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar said that as per report from FIA ACC Islamabad Circle, 116 Kanal agricultural land of ETPB situated in village Neka, Tehsil Fateh Jang, District Attock was got vacated and handed over to ETPB by FIA.

The minister said that FIA takes action against the officials, who are held responsible in commission of irregularities in the matter of properties lying in trust with the Board.

FIA takes action as per law in retrieving the properties belonging to the Federal Government of Pakistan, and restore the same to the Federal Government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Same Circle Attock Fateh Jang Federal Investigation Agency From Government Billion

Recent Stories

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

57 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

1 hour ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

15 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

15 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

15 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

15 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

15 hours ago
 Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Se ..

Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan