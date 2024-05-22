Dolphin Force Arrests 25 POs During May
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Dolphin force claimed to nab 25 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) so far from different roads of Faisalabad during the ongoing month.
Police said here on Wednesday that dolphin force actively performed duties and checked 52920 suspect people and 52582 vehicles.
They nabbed 25 POs, 43 illegal weapon holders and 38 drug traffickers besides recovering illegal weapons and narcotics from their possession.
The dolphin force also nabbed 15 youngsters red handed while performing one-wheeling on their motorbikes and locked them behind bars during this period, he added.
