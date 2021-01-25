Utility Stores providing essential items on subsidized rates

Parliamentary Secretary Textile, Commerce, Industries and Production and Board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday informed the National Assembly that five essential items are being provided at subsidized rates through 400 outlets of Utility Stores across the country

During question hour she said the government has given Rs 11 billion to Utility Stores to provide wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and pulses at subsidized prices.

She said, that the government is providing sugar at a reduced price of Rs68 per kilogram at utility stores.

She said despite high rate in the international market, the government was providing essential items to people on subsidized rates.

The secretary said that Utility stores had made Rs 100 billion sale during last one year and had deposited Rs 14 billion tax to national kitty.

Responding to another question Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said operation of Waris Shah and Ravi express trains will be revived soon, which was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.