UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Utility Stores Providing Essential Items On Subsidized Rates

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 11:35 PM

Utility Stores providing essential items on subsidized rates

Parliamentary Secretary Textile, Commerce, Industries and Production and Board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday informed the National Assembly that five essential items are being provided at subsidized rates through 400 outlets of Utility Stores across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Textile, Commerce, Industries and Production and board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday informed the National Assembly that five essential items are being provided at subsidized rates through 400 outlets of Utility Stores across the country.

During question hour she said the government has given Rs 11 billion to Utility Stores to provide wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, and pulses at subsidized prices.

She said, that the government is providing sugar at a reduced price of Rs68 per kilogram at utility stores.

She said despite high rate in the international market, the government was providing essential items to people on subsidized rates.

The secretary said that Utility stores had made Rs 100 billion sale during last one year and had deposited Rs 14 billion tax to national kitty.

Responding to another question Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib said operation of Waris Shah and Ravi express trains will be revived soon, which was suspended due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

National Assembly Sale Price Market Commerce Textile Government Wheat Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves ‘National Policy fo ..

56 minutes ago

WAM Report: UAE&#039;s adoption of updated visa, r ..

1 hour ago

Voting machine maker sues Trump lawyer Giuliani fo ..

5 minutes ago

San Francisco 49ers increase stake in Leeds

5 minutes ago

Rehman Malik asks FATF president to remove Pakista ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.