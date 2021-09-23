UrduPoint.com

Vaccinators Involved In Nawaz's Vaccination Scandal Being Sent To Jail: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Thu 23rd September 2021 | 09:48 PM

Vaccinators involved in Nawaz's vaccination scandal being sent to jail: Dr Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the vaccinators involved in Nawaz Sharif's vaccination scandal were not only suspended but also being sent to prison

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Thursday said that the vaccinators involved in Nawaz Sharif's vaccination scandal were not only suspended but also being sent to prison.

In a tweet, he said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz officials would also be exposed in attempt to earn bad name to the country.

Such elements would not succeed in their designs in presence of Punjab's iron lady Dr Yasmeen Rashid.

He said Dr Yasmeen performed very well during the Corona pandemic.

