Various groups organize rallies to observe Sindhi Cap, Ajrak Day

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The people from various walks of life in Larkana district were taking out rallies, on Saturday to celebrate the traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak Day.

Leaders and workers and the members of various political parties, nationalist parties, NGOs, Members of the District Bar Association Larkana, Sindhi Media Forum, Arts Council of Pakistan, school students of various schools and CSS Coaching Center Larkana organized rallies to celebrate the Topi and Ajrak event here in Larkana.

On the occasion, a large number of people wearing Topis and Ajrak, carrying banners and chanted slogans for Sindhi Culture.

The rally marched through various thorough fares and reached Jinnah Bagh Chowk Larkana.

The participants of the rallies addressing on the occasion said that all Sindhi people are united on sensitive issues of culture; they said that they would not tolerate any joke with Sindh culture and traditions.

The speakers included President DBA Larkana Safdar Ghouri, Zafar Abro, Ashiq Pathan, Syed Jaweed Shah, Hanif Suhag, Ayaz Sario, and others.