VC AUST Urges Compliance With HEC's Affiliation Policy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor (VC) Abbottabad University of Science & Technology (AUST), Prof. Dr. Malik Mujaddad-ur-Rahman Thursday chaired a meeting with principals from all public and private colleges in the district to discuss the implementation of the Higher Education Commission's (HEC) new affiliation policy across universities and affiliated colleges nationwide.
During the meeting, the VC emphasized the importance of adhering to the new policy both in letter and spirit. He underscored HEC's commitment to enhancing the quality of education in Pakistan, citing the new policy for affiliated colleges as a significant milestone in achieving this goal.
Furthermore, the VC urged all colleges to prioritize equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in the digital age.
He underscored the importance of fostering self-sufficiency among students and encouraged a shift towards entrepreneurship. Instead of solely seeking employment opportunities, the VC advocated for empowering students to become job creators.
In line with this vision, Abbottabad University of Science & Technology has launched a new program aimed at enabling students to succeed as freelancers in today's competitive landscape. The program seeks to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the rapidly evolving world of freelance work.
The VC expressed his confidence that by embracing HEC's new policy and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship, colleges can play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter future for Pakistan's youth.
