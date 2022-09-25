VC KMU congratulated over receiving FCPS Degree

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor Khyber Medical University (KMU), Dr. Zia-ul-Haq has been congratulated by noted businessman, columnist and Senate Member of KMU, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi over receiving the degree of FCPS during 55th convocation of College of Physicians and Surgeons.

In a press statement issued here on Sunday, Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said Dr. Zia has played an important role in excelling KMU among top universities of Pakistan.

He said it is a big honor that VC KMU has done his FCPS and received degree during convocation recently held at a local hotel with renowned Eye Specialist, Dr. Daud as chief guest on the occasion.

"Dr. Zia-ul-Haq is the youngest among vice chancellors of different universities of the country and is working hard for improving teaching standard of KMU," Zia said.

He also mentioned that KMU in offering courses of 17 different post graduate programmes, 26 related to medical and dental colleges, 200 of nursing and its related health sciences.

The number of students and faculty members in Khyber Medical University is around 48,000, Sarhadi added.

Its also merits a mention here that VC KMU, Dr. Zia-ul-Haq is presently elected president of Pakistan Network of Quality Assurance in Higher Education (PNQAHE), striving for improvement of higher education quality in 234 universities of Pakistan.

He is also Chairman of HEC Grant Fund and has penned three books and more than 80 research articles published by different international journals.

He has received research funds to the tune of Rs. Five billion and also holds the degree of honorary professor in universities of Glasgoo (UK) and Najing Medical University China.

Dr. Zia has supervised seven PhDs, 35 MPH and Mphils studies of students and has also received country's best Researchers Award, Pakistan Best University Student and Life Time Achievement Award.

Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi expressed the hope that Prof Zia will excel more in his field and thousands of students not only in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa but in the whole country will benefit from his experience and teaching.