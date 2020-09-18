VC SALU chairs meeting of admission committee

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Parveen Shah Friday said merit in admissions at educational institutions is a key to success which plays a pivotal role in uplifting a society.

She said this while chairing a meeting of admission committee at her chamber.

She expressed pleasure over the smooth functioning of the admission process made purely on merit.

She directed the Director Post Graduate Studies to hand over complete official record of admitted students to heads of department concerned.

She also stressed the need for ensuring quality education and promoting the culture of research at the campus.

She said the knowledge helps individuals to make informed decisions and develop their potentials to play productive roles in society, she added.

Registrar Asad Raza Abidi, Prof Dr Taj Muhammad Lashri and others attended the meeting.