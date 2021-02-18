VC UoB launches tree plantation drive

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan (UoB) Prof. Dr. Shafiqul Rehman on Thursday launched the tree plantation campaign 2021 in the university by planting sapling in the greenery of the varsity under Plant for Pakistan Campaign.

University Registrar Gul Muhammad Kakar, DG Finance Jind Khan Jamaldini, officers, teachers and a large number of employees were also present on the occasion.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor, while launching the campaign by planting a tree, said that the tree was utmost importance for our environment adding that the whole world was suffering from environmental pollution and climate change.

As a result, glaciers were melting and the ozone wave was being affected by greenhouse gas emissions, and various natural disasters were occurring, he said adding that Pakistan along with the rest of the world was taking steps to plant trees and keep the environment clean.

So that every human being could keep the world free from environmental pollution by planting his own tree, he stressed.

He said that a large number of trees were planted in Balochistan University every year under the tree planting campaign and it was gratifying that the university was playing an important role in spreading transparency in the environment with its greenery and trees. He said we need to plant as many trees as possible and participate more in this campaign by promoting awareness in our society.