Vehari youngsters win top prizes for best brush strokes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah distributed the top two prizes in a divisional-level painting competition among two Vehari youngsters here on Wednesday acknowledging their skills with brush and colours

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Syed Asif Hussain Shah distributed the top two prizes in a divisional-level painting competition among two Vehari youngsters here on Wednesday acknowledging their skills with brush and colours.

The first Punjab painting competition was organized by the provincial Department of Information and Culture and the divisional level contest was supervised by Multan Arts Council with the active participation of contestants from Multan, Vehari, Lodhran and Khanewal districts.

Muhammad Zohaib received the Rs 20,000 cheque from DC for clinching the top position in the Multan division while Ms Khansa Khushi won second prize worth Rs 12000.

Asif Shah commended the winners for bringing honor to Vehari with their creative skills that enabled them to depict the scenic beauty of the country, emotions and facts of society on the canvas with brush and colours.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Jabar, Deputy Director Information Mian Asim Naeem, and other officials were present.

APP/hbh/ifi