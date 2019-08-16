Vice Chancellor ,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) hails role of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

Vice Chancellor ,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Parveen Shah has applauded the pro-active role of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for directly monitored the relief and rescue activities in Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Vice Chancellor ,Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Professor Dr Parveen Shah has applauded the pro-active role of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for directly monitored the relief and rescue activities in Sindh .

Both the ministers have taken effective measures to drain out the rain water from the entire Karachi city and other parts of the affected areas of Sindh, a press release here said on Friday.

Dr Parveen Shah said that the current monsoon spell of rains have created havoc especially in the Karachi.

Despite eid holidays, CM Sindh and his team visited and directly monitored the relief and rescue activities and took effective measures in order to drain out the rain water.

Dr Parveen Shah has offered the services of students of the University as volunteers to serve the province in any eventuality.