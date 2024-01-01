Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given alternative residential plots: Mayor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the victims of encroachment in Baldia Town Sector 13 are being given alternative residential plots which they were allotted in 1992-93

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the victims of encroachment in Baldia Town Sector 13 are being given alternative residential plots which they were allotted in 1992-93.

In the second phase, alternative plots will be given to more allottees, the journey of improvement will continue, and problems of people will be solved, he said this while addressing a ceremony to hand over the papers of alternative plots to the affected families of Baldia Town Sector 13 on Monday.

Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad, Karamullah Waqasi, Dil Muhammad, Jumman Darwan, Director land

KMC Sabah ul islam and others were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that owners of more than 400 plots that were encroached upon in Baldia Town Sector 13 have been given 166 plots of 80 yards in the first phase today. These plots were allotted 30 years ago and today Bilawal Bhutto's PPP solved this problem and gave land to the affected people, he said.

He said that we have built a sports complex in Kakri Ground, ground in Gizri, Ibrahim Haideri and Landhi, will inaugurate the football ground and cricket stadium in Malir Kalaboard in the next few days.