Open Menu

Victory At Ghazwa-e-Badr: Muslims Triumph Overwhelming Odds On 17th Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Victory at Ghazwa-e-Badr: Muslims triumph overwhelming odds on 17th Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Muslims, in a historic display of faith and resilience, commemorated the decisive Battle of Badr on the 17th of Ramazan, marking a pivotal moment in Islamic history.

Occurring in the 2nd Hijri, on Friday, this battle symbolizes the unwavering commitment of 313 companions of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) towards their faith.

Among the companions, 60 were immigrants (Muhajirin) who had left their homes and belongings behind to follow the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, while the rest were native residents (Ansar) of Medina. Despite being vastly outnumbered and under-equipped, their resolve remained unshaken.

During the battle, 14 Muslims, including 6 immigrants and 8 locals, sacrificed their lives defending the nascent Muslim community. However, their valor was not in vain as 70 non-Muslim adversaries fell, despite their superior numbers and weaponry.

Remarkably, the Muslim forces faced staggering odds with only 2 horses, 70 camels, 6 protective shields, and 8 swords at their disposal. Yet, their unwavering faith in the Almighty propelled them forward.

In a divine intervention that believers attribute to Allah's mercy, victory ultimately favored the Muslims. This triumph not only secured the survival of the Muslim community but also marked a turning point in the spread of islam.

The Battle of Badr stands as a testament to the power of faith, unity, and divine intervention. Muslims worldwide commemorate this event annually, drawing inspiration from the courage and conviction of those who stood firm in the face of adversity, ensuring the continued existence and propagation of Islam.

Related Topics

Medina Superior Muslim Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by s ..

Aeon & Trisl signifies back-to-back successes by securing the No. 1 Award at the ..

1 hour ago
 Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-1 ..

Attaullah Tarar’s success notification from NA-127 challenged

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses positive trend today

PSX witnesses positive trend today

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ ..

PM Shehbaz meets CJP Isa to address IHC judges’ concerns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, ab ..

Pakistan vows to bring to justice perpetrators, abettors of Bisham terrorist att ..

3 hours ago
 May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military c ..

May 9 riots: SC allows conditionally to military courts to deliver reserved verd ..

3 hours ago
Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangl ..

Interior Minister arrives in Peshawar after Shangla suicide attack

4 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan ..

OPPO Reno 11 F 5G: Setting New Records as Pakistan's Most Beloved Smartphone Lin ..

4 hours ago
 PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan