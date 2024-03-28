Victory at Ghazwa-e-Badr: Muslims triumph overwhelming odds on 17th Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) Muslims, in a historic display of faith and resilience, commemorated the decisive Battle of Badr on the 17th of Ramazan, marking a pivotal moment in Islamic history.

Occurring in the 2nd Hijri, on Friday, this battle symbolizes the unwavering commitment of 313 companions of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) towards their faith.

Among the companions, 60 were immigrants (Muhajirin) who had left their homes and belongings behind to follow the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him, while the rest were native residents (Ansar) of Medina. Despite being vastly outnumbered and under-equipped, their resolve remained unshaken.

During the battle, 14 Muslims, including 6 immigrants and 8 locals, sacrificed their lives defending the nascent Muslim community. However, their valor was not in vain as 70 non-Muslim adversaries fell, despite their superior numbers and weaponry.

Remarkably, the Muslim forces faced staggering odds with only 2 horses, 70 camels, 6 protective shields, and 8 swords at their disposal. Yet, their unwavering faith in the Almighty propelled them forward.

In a divine intervention that believers attribute to Allah's mercy, victory ultimately favored the Muslims. This triumph not only secured the survival of the Muslim community but also marked a turning point in the spread of islam.

The Battle of Badr stands as a testament to the power of faith, unity, and divine intervention. Muslims worldwide commemorate this event annually, drawing inspiration from the courage and conviction of those who stood firm in the face of adversity, ensuring the continued existence and propagation of Islam.