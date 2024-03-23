Video Mapping Displayed In Tehran On Pak-Iran Relations
TEHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan in Tehran Muhammad Mudassir Tipu on Saturday witnessed the video mapping on the eve of Pakistan Day as well as Nowruz festival at Burj Azadi (Azadi tower) Tehran.
This is for the first time in the history of Pakistan -Iran relations that such a video mapping is displayed. The national flag of Pakistan was illuminated along with the Iranian flag to depict close and brotherly relations between two neighbours.
The national anthems of both the countries were played.
The pictures of national monuments of Pakistan were displayed along with traditional instrumental tunes.
Speaking at the occasion, Ambassador Mudassir said that it was a historic moment in relations of both the brotherly countries who had share culture, history and traditions. Such events help deepen ties amongst people and cultures, he added.
A large number of Pakistani diaspora and Iranians enjoyed the occasion.
