UrduPoint.com

VIS Reaffirms ER KTML

Umer Jamshaid Published July 22, 2022 | 06:51 PM

VIS reaffirms ER KTML

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity rating of single A plus/ single A-one assigned to Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited, outlook on the assigned rating is stable

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has reaffirmed the entity rating of single A plus/ single A-one assigned to Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited, outlook on the assigned rating is stable.

The long term rating signifies good credit quality with adequate protection factors, said release on Friday.

The short-term rating of 'A-1' signifies high certainty of timely payment, liquidity factors are excellent and supported by good fundamental protection factors. Risk factors are minor.

Previous rating action was announced on January 20, 2021.

Ratings take into account Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited association with Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group.

The Group has a presence in textile, cement, power generation and investment management.

KTML has a vertically integrated setup and is principally engaged in the manufacturing of yarn and cloth, processing and stitching the cloth and trade of textile products.

Existing manufacturing facilities of KTML comprise two spinning units, one weaving unit and a home textile unit.

APP /ah

Related Topics

Company January Textile Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited Kohinoor Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassme ..

PPP MPA concerned over incidents of child harassment, abduction in KP

1 minute ago
 DG SBP greets female mountaineers for scaling K2 p ..

DG SBP greets female mountaineers for scaling K2 peak

1 minute ago
 KP paralympic athletes claims overall trophy in Gi ..

KP paralympic athletes claims overall trophy in Gilgit-Baltistan Sports Festival ..

1 minute ago
 Six women climbers etch their names in history by ..

Six women climbers etch their names in history by scaling K2

1 minute ago
 Kyiv says will only sign grain deal with Turkey, U ..

Kyiv says will only sign grain deal with Turkey, UN

5 minutes ago
 Two Hundred Women Students from Newly Merged Distr ..

Two Hundred Women Students from Newly Merged Districts Graduate from U.S. Embass ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.