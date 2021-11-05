Voice services available in all 7 districts of Ex-FATA: Senate told

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Friday informed the Senate that internet services had been restored in four districts of erstwhile FATA while currently, voice services were available in all seven tribal districts

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan on Friday informed the Senate that internet services had been restored in four districts of erstwhile FATA while currently, voice services were available in all seven tribal districts.

In response to a question during Question Hour, he said recently, in pursuance of Government's vision of providing internet services across the country, the same were restored in Bajaur, South Waziristan, Grakzai, Mohmand and Khyber Districts, whereas, internet services in Kurram and North Waziristan districts would be restored in phases after review of security situation by the quarters concerned.

However, he said, internet services in South Waziristan have been temporarily closed since 15th September 2021 due to operational requirements.

He said Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) issued Policy Directive under Section 8 of Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, 1996 regarding "Closure of Telecom Services due to National Security Concerns".

Ministry of Interior on behalf of Government of Pakistan (GoP) being the initiator of such requests receives all requests and issues necessary instructions to PTA for implementation through concerned operators.

To another question, the Adviser said the officers of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) were posted as Chief Secretaries of the four provinces by Establishment Division, Government of Pakistan in consultation with the provinces.

Likewise, transfer / posting of Chief Secretary, Azad Government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is made in terms of Clause (viii) of Karachi Agreement, 1949,he said.

However, he said transfer / posting of Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan was made by the Prime Minister being the competent authority.

Under the existing framework, officers of National Assembly, Senate, other constitutional bodies and services other than the PAS could not be posted as Chief Secretaries of the four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK.