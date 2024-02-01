Open Menu

Vote PML-N To Power Due To Its Performance: Abid Sher

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) Former state minister, central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and a candidate from NA-102 Faisalabad-VIII Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali said on Thursday that due to ill-conceived policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the entire country had to face the worst economic instability.

Addressing a press conference at his public secretariat in new Nazim Abad here, he said the country was making speedy progress in 2017 when Nawaz Sharif’s government was ousted, and now people were bearing the brunt of bad policies of the Imran Khan government.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a symbol of national development as he not only initiated a number of development projects including China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), but also spread motorways network across the country. "We would request people to vote for the PML-N on the basis of its performance," he added.

Other PML-N leaders including Mian Tahir Jameel, Khawaja Rizwan were also present.

