Voters of Larkana to exercise right of two of NA, four PS seats on polling day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) A total of 8 lakh 65 thousand 829 male and female voters will exercise their right to vote in the two National Assembly and four provincial assembly Constituencies of Larkana district for which 1470 polling stations have been established and 2494 booths have been constructed.

400 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 206 polling stations as sensitive and 864 polling stations as normal.

In this regard, the Election Commission has released the statistics of voters, polling stations and polling booths of the two national and four provincial constituencies of Larkana district, including the highly sensitive and sensitive polling stations, according to which the total number of voters in National Assembly constituency NA 194 is 438, 208.

427621 voters in NE 195, 244677 in PS 10, 193531 in PS 11, 202707 in PS 12 and 224914 voters in PS 13 will exercise their right to vote.

According to the number of male voters, there are 232235 male voters in NA 194, 230745 in NA 195, 129768 in PS 10, 102467 in PS 11, 109019 in PS 12 and 12172 in 13.

According to the number of women voters, there are 205973 in NA 194, 196876 in NA 195, 114909 in PS 10, 91064 in PS 11, 93688 in PS 12 and 103188 in PS 13.

According to the polling station statistics released by the Election Commission, there are 377 polling stations in NA 194, 358 in NA 195, 203 in PS 10, 174 in PS 11, 168 in PS 12 and 190 in PS 13. Similarly, 130 polling stations on NA 194 have been declared as highly sensitive, 49 as sensitive and 198 as normal.

70 polling stations on NE 195 have been declared as highly sensitive, 54 as sensitive and 234 as normal. On PS10, 103 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 3 as sensitive and 97 as normal. On PS 11, 27 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive, 46 sensitive and 101 polling stations normal.

On PS 12, 30 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 26 as sensitive and 112 polling stations as normal. On PS13, 40 polling stations have been declared as highly sensitive, 28 as sensitive and 122 as normal.

Separate and joint polling stations for men and women have been set up by the Election Commission, of which 124 for men, 124 for women, 129 combined polling stations on NA 194, 109 for men, 109 for women, and 140 combined on NA 195.

PS 10 for men 59, women 59, combined 85 polling stations PS 11 for men 65, women 65, combined 44 polling stations PS 12 for men 53, women 53, combined 44 polling Stations, 56 for men, 56 for women, a total of 78 polling stations have been set up at PS 13. Similarly, NA 194 has 653 polling booths for men, 611 polling booths for women, 641 polling booths for men at NA 195, 589 polling booths for women, 356 polling booths for men at PS 10, 342 polling booths for women, PS 11 for men. 297, 269 polling booths for women, 296 for men, 283 for women at PS 12 and 345 for men and 306 for women at PS 13 have been set up.