UrduPoint.com

Voters' Verification Process Begins In D.I. Khan Division

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 10:31 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :The voters' registration and verification process has simultaneously begun at D.I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts on Monday, which would continue till December 21.

In a statement issued here from the office of the Regional Election Commissioner D. I. Khan Division, Ijaz Ahmad urged the citizens to cooperate with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and to take interest in this national responsibility, so besides his own, the Names of other members of his family should be included in the voters list and no qualified voter remained deprived of his right.

He said that a door-to-door verification campaign would be carried out, and the people should extend full cooperation to the teams of the election commission to ensure correction in the voters list.

After completion of the door-to-door verification campaign, the list will be displayed near their houses to enable voters to inspect the incomplete lists and in case of correcting in the registration and expulsion of votes could be made through specified form.

