Voting in Hyderabad start

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voters have started reaching the polling stations to exercise their right of franchise and election of the candidates for NA-218 and PS-60 at the Govt Girls Primary school Citizen colony.

However, the polling started at 8:00 am Thursday and the first vote was cast at 8:45 a.m.

A large number of voters with great enthusiasm witnessed at the polling stations.

APP/mwq