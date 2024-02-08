Voting In Hyderabad Start
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2024 | 09:50 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Voters have started reaching the polling stations to exercise their right of franchise and election of the candidates for NA-218 and PS-60 at the Govt Girls Primary school Citizen colony.
However, the polling started at 8:00 am Thursday and the first vote was cast at 8:45 a.m.
A large number of voters with great enthusiasm witnessed at the polling stations.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024
Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir
After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera
January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain
ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi
Rawalpindi all set for Feb 8 polls
Commonwealth observer condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan in run-up to polls
Stock markets mixed as investors digest corporate results
UN chief slams two 'horrific' explosions in Pishin, Qila Saifullah on polls' eve
Chile's biggest botanical garden like 'smoker's lung' after wildfire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vote polling for General Election 2024 begins in Merged Tribal Districts2 minutes ago
-
Polling of general elections begins in Sukkur12 minutes ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Rawalpindi division32 minutes ago
-
Voting begins in General Elections 2024 across Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Polling process for general elections starts amid tight security arrangements42 minutes ago
-
Polling starts across country for General Election 20241 hour ago
-
Polling starts with low turnout1 hour ago
-
Elections: Polling starts in Bahawalpur1 hour ago
-
Elections 2024: Polling process commences amid tight security arrangements1 hour ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Lahore1 hour ago
-
Polling for general elections 2024 begins in Lahore2 hours ago
-
Polling of votes for General Eection 2024 starts in KP2 hours ago