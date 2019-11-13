ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vowda on Wednesday said the sons of Nawaz Sharif should visit Pakistan for guarantee of their ailing father who was in jail due to corruption and money laundering charges.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the permission to Nawaz Sharif was given by PTI government on humanitarian grounds.

He added that the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, should deposit the indemnity bonds as guarantee.

He stated that the sons of Nawaz Sharif, have lust for money and that was why, they were reluctant to deposit the surety bonds for former Prime Minister.

He said Sharif family and Ishaq Dar had a history to flee the country, adding that the government should have the surety bonds as guarantee for Nawaz Sharif, who was preparing to leave the country for further medical treatment.