Wah Cantonment Police Nabs Drugs Peddler, Recovers 1.87kg Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published February 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 1.87 kilograms of hashish from his possession on Wednesday here.
According to Police, The accused, identified as Owais was arrested from his hideout in Wah Cantonment.
The police said that Owais was a habitual offender and had been involved in drug peddling for a long time. He was supplying drugs to his customers in Wah Cantonment and other areas of Rawalpindi.
A case has been registered against him under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Act (CNA).
The police said that they are conducting further raids to arrest other drug peddlers in the area.
APP/ajq/378
