Walk Held At UVAS To Mark World Water Day

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 07:32 PM

The Department of Environmental Sciences of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore, in collaboration with Senior Tutor Office, Green Youth Movement Club (GYM) and Society for Conservation of Environment and Nature (SCEN), arranged an awareness walk and seminar to mark the World Water Day

The activities carried out at the City Campus Lahore were aimed at spreading awareness among the public about water conservation with the theme of 'water for peace'.

Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus (DLA.

I, T.I) led the walk while Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam, Chairman Department of Environmental Sciences Dr Saif-ur-Rehman Kashif, Registrar Sajjad Hyder, Dr Fareeha Arooj and a number of faculty members and students participated in the walk.

At the seminar, Ms. Shazia Ghaffar from Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources, was the guest speaker and she delivered a lecture on the role of PCRWR in conservation of water resources and quality improvement.

